LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Year-round school is off the table for Greater Clark County students and teachers.
The school board was set to vote on moving back to a balanced calendar for the next school year, but district leaders took it off the agenda before Tuesday night's meeting.
The district wanted to go back to a balanced calendar to sync up with New Albany Floyd County schools and students who attend Prosser Career Center.
Greater Clark will remain on a traditional calendar.
