NEW CASTLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky State Police employee who had worked with the agency for 20 years died in a single-car crash early Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from state police, Mary "Renee" McCoy lost control of her car on Hwy. 146 (LaGrange Road) near New Castle and crashed into a tree Aug. 13. McCoy died at the scene.
Police say she was driving her personal car, and was wearing a seat belt. No other vehicles were involved, and there were no passengers in the car.
McCoy was hired by Kentucky State Police as a telecommunicator in November 1999. She was later certified as a driver's test administrator for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham and Trimble counties.
"We are heartbroken by this sudden loss," said KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. "Renee's twenty years of dedicated service to this agency impacted not only the lives of troopers she supported, but also the citizens of the Commonwealth."
Funeral arrangements are pending.
