LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Each day, each month and each year weighs so heavily on Natosha Doneghy.
Her mother, Lisa Adcock, was last seen here at a home on York Street five years ago. She'd turn 53 years old this year.
"It's the not knowing part that'll drive you crazy. I try not to cry. It's just hard," she said. "The last time I talked to her on the phone, I really wasn't paying attention to our conversation, because I would never think that she was disappear. She was telling me about some pants she just got, and they was a size five, and she could fit into them, and she was so happy."
Five years later, her daughter expects the worst. She believes her mother is most likely no longer living.
"To not hear anything, you know, as time goes by, you start running out of options," she said. "I think maybe there was foul play involved, but, you know, it's not about what you know, it's about what you can prove."
According to Det. Mike Lauder, LMPD does have a lead but can't prove it yet.
"You see stuff on TV where, you know, someone goes missing, and they get the search dogs and, you know, the whole community —the whole city — is out there looking for people," Doneghy said. "It's not like that in real life."
So Doneghy is doing what she can, starting at an unlikely place, Thunder Over Louisville, where she plans to set up a booth and pass out fliers to capitalize on all the people who show up and what they might know.
"I'm just going to put it all together and hopefully get people talking," she said. "Hopefully, it'll start raising more flags and hopefully start putting her name and her face back out there, because I feel like it kind of disappeared over the years."
Five years later, she admits the odds are long, and, in some ways, she feels guilty.
"I kind of feel like, you know, I'm letting her down, because ... I don't know where she is," she said tearfully. "I know if the shoe was on the other foot, if it was me and she was looking for me, she'd turn the world upside down."
But there is still hope that if her mother isn't alive, that she'll get justice one day.
"It's the not knowing part that'll drive you crazy, because you have so much running through your head," said Doneghy, who described the past five years as a nightmare she can't wake from. "It keeps you on your toes. It'll make you look at life different."
Lauder is confident someone out there knows something and hopes they'll find it in them to call the tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.