LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been 15 years since the city of Louisville merged with county government, and a new report purports to show how successful the merger has been.
On Tuesday, the Greater Louisville Project, an organization that rates Louisville's competitiveness with other cities, released its 15 years post-merger report. The report compares Louisville to 16 similar cities, rating it on factors such as education, jobs and health.
It's like a report card of sorts for Louisville -- and it says the city is far from the honor roll.
The data shows Louisville stagnant or dropping in most categories, with the exception of education, where the city saw a rise in college degrees, but still fell short of the Louisville's goal.
"We look at this and say, 'Eh, could have been worse,' but that's certainly not what you want to hear when your kid comes home from school and you say, 'How did you do today?'" said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
The results weigh on Mayor Fischer as the GLP study helps steer funding and strategic planning for the city and its major philanthropic partners.
It says the status quo is not working as major budget cuts loom.
"This is where it's been hard for me to put on a happy face with what happened last week with our Metro Council vote," Fischer said. "These cuts that will be required will be painful, and they most certainly will affect those who are most vulnerable in our city."
Louisville scored first in health insurance but second-to-last in overall health.
The report also shows widening racial gaps in wealth, life expectancy and educational attainment.
"You've got to have some real investment right now, otherwise it is what I said: band-aids," said Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. "We have this band aid approach, and we just stay average, or in some cases, below average, and none of us think that's good enough."
They city's major money decision makers were in the room when the report was released on Tuesday. And if that report is a report card, some say they will use it to change the way they give out the allowance for good grades.
"All of this is connected -- health, education, workforce poverty -- it all relates, and so when we make grants, now we have to think about the individual project we're funding and how it relates to the other work we're doing so we can really get some outcomes," said Mason Rummel, president and CEO of the James Graham Brown Foundation.
