LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been almost three years since two Indiana girls were found dead in Delphi, Indiana, and investigators are still searching for answers.
On Feb. 13, 2017, Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, disappeared after being dropped off near the Monon High Bridge. Their bodies were found a day later.
Although investigators are still receiving tips, the case has not been solved. Police have released audio and sketches of the suspected killer, including one sketch based on a cell phone video. To hear a recorded loop of the audio of the suspect, click here.
Carrol County Police Chaplain Ed Selvidge said the case has changed the community.
"We have a new normal here," he said. "We're suspicious, We're not as trusting. We're certainly more compassionate with one another."
The families are hosting a food and pet supply donation drive in the girls' honor Thursday.
