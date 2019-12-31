BARDSTOWN, Ky (WDRB) -- It has been nearly eight years since a Bardstown man was found shot to death in a barn in rural Spencer County.
Daniel Cahoe was 34 years old when his body was found in a barn off Bowman Lane in rural Spencer County on Jan. 2, 2012.
“Eight years ago around Christmas time we were supposed to meet. Somehow that (meeting) never did happen,” Cahoe’s father Roger said.
Cahoe's father tells WDRB he was sitting at his kitchen table when he heard a knock at the door. Kentucky State Police had come to his house to tell him his son had been shot and killed.
“Someone shot him in the side of the head execution-style,” Cahoe said.
Since then, Cahoe has been working tirelessly to find his son’s killer and bring that person to justice. Just three days earlier, Cahoe’s other son was shot but survived.
Kentucky State Police have hired a special investigator who will work on Cahoe’s case as well as several others that remain unsolved — including those in Bardstown.
“I feel for all the other people here that’s had these cases ... just limbo. It’s nothing. We all need to think about (if) it could be your child,” Cahoe said.
A $5,000 reward is being offered and the family hopes it will encourage someone to come forward with any information.
As the reward increases, so does the frustration of no answers. Another year passes but Cahoe is confident an arrest will be made.
“I know it’s going to happen. Maybe not today or tomorrow but I really think it will happen. That’s what I pray for, anyway," he said.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.
