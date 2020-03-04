BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) — Thirty years after a mother was murdered, her husband is speaking out about her violent death.
Lucinda Strange, 39, was killed March 25, 1990. Her body was found along Clarktown Road in Bardstown, Kentucky. She had been stabbed more than 40 times and had a severe injury to her head.
"She said, 'I'm going walking now,' and about an hour later somebody come knocking at the door and said, 'There is somebody down here along the side of the road,'" recalled Lucinda Strange's husband, Jerome Strange, as he wiped back tears. "I never thought about somebody killing her ... I just thought she had been hit by a car."
Jerome Strange said he did not know the people who came to his door to tell him a woman was lying in the road. He believes his wife's death could have been a case of mistaken identity.
Lucinda Strange, a mother of two, worked at a nearby hotel with her daughter and loved spending time with her children. No arrests have been made in her murder, which is now a cold case. It's been years since any leads or tips have come in, according to investigators with Kentucky State Police.
Nearly three decades later, Jerome Strange hopes the next call he receives will be the one he's been waiting for — one where investigators tell him an arrest has been made in the case. He knows the chances of that happening, however, fade each day.
For him, there is no anger over his wife's death, because it's overshadowed by too much unknown.
"Right now, there is no one to vent that anger towards," Jerome Strange said. "You have to go on with your life, so it comes with you. It stays with you all the time."
No matter what happens with the case, Jerome Strange believes he will never have closure. His loved one was taken too soon — in such a brutal and violent way.
"You want them locked up, but it's not a revenge factor," he said. "It's so they can't do it to any other family. I haven't given up all hope, but it's just pretty low right now."
Although KSP said the case has been cold for years, investigators would still like to speak with anymore who has information about what happened March 25, 1990, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
