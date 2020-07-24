LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've probably seen your fair share of notices at restaurants saying they are temporarily closed because of COVID-19.
According to Yelp, a lot of those places are gone for good.
A new economic report from Yelp says 60% of restaurants that temporarily shut down because of the pandemic have since permanently closed.
Many small businesses tried to adapt with online ordering and curbside pickup. But the report says it still wasn't enough to pay the bills.
Yelp said as of two weeks ago, nearly 16,000 restaurants on its site were out of business.
