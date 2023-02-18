LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some community members who went above and beyond were recognized at a special celebration Saturday.
The YMCA honored Black achievers in the community who have encouraged and inspired youth to pursue their educational and career goals.
The event took place at the Galt House in downtown Louisville. The goal of the program is for youth to gain a sense of self, raise their academic standards, build character and engage in community service opportunities.
Adult achievers were also recognized.
"I love this program," Lynn Johnson, an honoree, said. "I love the youth, the parents, the sponsors, especially the volunteers. It's one big family."
"When I got to the podium, I didn't actually expect this," Natasha Otieno, a student honoree, said. "I was shocked. I was very shocked but I was very honored at the same time."
The honorees were Johnson, Otieno and Kim Burse. Erin Jones also was the keynote speaker of the event.
This was the 44th anniversary of the event.
