LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's only a few weeks left in 2021, and come New Year's Day are new resolutions for 2022.
The YMCA of Greater Louisville is encouraging community members to use the following six tips to boost their resolutions:
- Set yourself up for success: Prepare for motivation because it'll wane off after the first week or two. Try keeping a gym bag packed by your door or sign-up for a exercise class with a friend.
- Start small and take one step at a time: Rather than making a goal that's too broad, break it up into something small and more manageable.
- Create a routine: According to experts, it takes 21 days for new activities to become habit.
- Look beyond the resolution itself: What is the impact of achieving the resolution? Put a photo somewhere as a reminder of what it could do.
- It’s all about attitude: Think about what you're gaining from a resolution instead of what you're missing.
- Team up: Find a partner or friend who has a similar goal and develop a game plan with them.
“COVID has been a challenging time for everyone, especially when it comes to staying motivated and changing behaviors in such unprecedented times,” Steve Tarver, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville, said in a news release. “The new year is a great time to make changes and reclaim your health, but it’s important to remember that any change takes time. Take small steps and celebrate the victories frequently along the way!”
