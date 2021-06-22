LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The YMCA's three-week Summer Out Loud Challenge starts July 12.
The free program offers participants a chance to win a one-year household membership to the YMCA of Central Kentucky and a national grand prize of a family vacation, according to a news release.
Participants opt-in to the challenge by texting SUMMER to 877-799-6220. After registering for the challenge, participants receive three texts a week filled with motivation, workouts and activities to try with family members.
People that participate are allowed to attend any YMCA of Central Kentucky location free for one week.
"Kids and parents are eager to get out of the house and enjoy some of their most cherished summertime traditions and activities," Paula Anderson, President and CEO of YMCA of Central Kentucky, said in a news release. "With sunny days finally in the forecast, we encourage families to participate in this free challenge to rediscover sunshine, optimism and what it means to live Summer Out Loud."
To read the rules and regulations of the challenge, click here.
