LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The YMCA of Greater Louisville is hoping to shed light on healthy relationships during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
The Chestnut Street YMCA's Love Notes program will teach teenagers about "dangerous love" during the month of February. Officials said the lessons will help teens identify the red flags of dating violence, which could be physical, emotional, sexual or stalking.
“This program takes a close look at teen dating violence and helps young people understand risks and how to avoid situations so they can protect themselves," said Steve Tarver, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville.
The program also teaches teen pregnancy prevention, according to the YMCA's website.
During February, the YMCA will also offer teenagers information on how to get out of a violent relationship or how to help a friend who is currently in one.
