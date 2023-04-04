LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old BMX rider in Louisville has had to overcome unexpected twists and turns on and off the track.
Liam Atherton was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH) in the summer of 2021. It's a rare, cancer-like condition that can cause cells to build up and form tumors or damage parts of the body.
According to Hope Kraps, a nurse clinician at Norton Children's Cancer Institute, Liam's case involved a lesion on the back of his neck. It required surgery to remove. His treatment then included a full year's worth of chemotherapy.
"Perspective changed a lot. What mattered in life," said Amanda Atherton, Liam's mom. "Trying to figure out a reason why this would happen to a child. I haven't come to an answer yet except for that I truly believe this will change him and make him a different person down the road, as far as taking things on and realizing 'this is hard or this is not hard, but I can do it with focus and consistency.'"
Throughout this journey and even before, Liam spent as much time as he could at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park on the BMX track.
He also travels to other tracks to compete.
"I like this sport because there's lots of entertainment and riding your bike as fast as you can, jumping, and just having fun," he said.
Liam said his experience with LCH has made him want to do more to help others. He said he's considering becoming a doctor when he grows up and using his journey to help patients.
"Being a doctor I could definitely help a lot of people and tell them my story and what I've been through," he said.
His drive for helping is already shining through as a leader on the BMX track. Others, like his younger brother Madden, are looking up to him.
"Whenever they're like getting scared of going down the hill I can build them up step by step," said Liam.
In September of 2022, Liam completed his final round of chemo. That same day, he got on his bike and won a race. He was showered in cheers and confetti, celebrating a win much bigger than any finish line could represent.
"It was absolutely amazing," said Amanda Atherton. "We finished (treatment) that morning, all of us came out here. Family was here, the team had a big tent, big banner set up. And he did a couple laps, a couple of races and then the final one that he actually won of that round. We all met off to the side and blew confetti all over him and just had the biggest time ever. It was the best day."
Those who worked with Liam during his treatments said he's a tough, resilient young man.
"He has come through with such a positive attitude and it's rough, the chemotherapy is rough. These kids miss a lot of fun things, they miss school, they're missing out on part of their childhood and it's no fun coming in here getting these treatments," said Kraps.
But Liam never let the obstacles ahead, slow him down. He said his ultimate goal with BMX is to compete in the Olympics one day.
According to Norton Children's, Liam will continue to see his doctor a few times each year, but his scans are clean.
