LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy watching fireworks with his family was saved after he fell into a storm drain in Indiana.
According to a report on WEHT, the incident happened Thursday night in Evansville. The boy is believed to be between the ages of 3 and 5. First responders say they were able to get him out of the drain in about an hour.
Crews had to use special techniques.
"Our rope rescue team is trained to do whatever they can, to try to makeshift whatever was needed to get the young man out," said Mark Mastison, of the Evansville Fire Department. "And that was just an idea, since he had issues trying to respond to us, the best thing to do is to get him to where we could basically take care of him."
They say the boy remained alert and talked to them throughout the rescue.
He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
