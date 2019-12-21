LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Local teen cancer survivors were treated to a day at the movies to see a special private screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
Nearly 60 young Jedi packed Xscape Theatres Blankenbaker 16 on Saturday for the VIP showing and even had the opportunity to meet and take photos with some of the characters. Volunteers from the Bluegrass Garrison 501st Legion dressed up in costume for the event.
Local nonprofit Aiden's Legacy also gifted the guests with "Star Wars" Lego sets. The nonprofit was inspired by Aiden Johnson, a two-time cancer survivor.
"Usually, when you're talking to normal people, they ask all the questions about a cancer journey," Johnson said. "But, when you're around other cancer families and kids, they don't, and it's kind of refreshing."
Johnson's family has raised more than $400,000 for care of pediatric cancer patients treated at Norton Children's Hospital.
