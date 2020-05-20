LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend, a group of young people who are sick and tired of the violence in Louisville is gathering online to find ways to make it stop.
It's all part of the city's first 502CON event, and as the event's new hashtag states, #ItStartsWithUs.
Jailen Leavell and Ahmaad Edmund say they're disturbed by the recent trend. They both attended separate colleges out state, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them both to return to Louisville. Now they're facing a different kind of pandemic: one of violence and blooshed.
"You never know when something will happen," said Edmund, a student at Hampton University. "You never know when you'll get that text that your friend has been gunned down or that phone call that your cousin or family member has been impacted by this."
Louisville is a small place ... so I may know someone who knows someone who is a victim of this," added Leavell, a Tennessee State University student.
Both say they don't like what's been going on at home.
"I think psychologically it causes us to think and act differently, almost on edge all the time," Edmund said.
They say it's been a sickening roller coaster ride involving headline after headline, shooting after shooting.
"Absolutely," Leavell said. "That's something that we noticed when we came home."
The violence is given painful form through the names and faces of its victims. They include 17-year-old Chris Ward, who was killed on April 23. Name after name, victim after victim, they continue to mount up.
And people like Edmund and Leavell say they're getting sick and tired of it.
"We were like, 'Okay, as youth in the city, how can we pivot from this?'" Leavell said. "How do we create a platform where youth still engage? And really, that's through 502CON."
The virtual youth violence prevention conference takes place on Saturday, May 23, beginning at 2 p.m. It's billed as an honest conversation about what's going wrong, and what kind of solutions can be found. The conference is aimed at anyone of ages 13 to 30, and it's all free.
"We have people from the state side, local officials, education and some great young people as well," said Edmund. "We just want to have a real conversation. How do we rise above the violence that we see?"
It couldn't come at a more critical time. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, nine juveniles have been shot and five killed in the past two months. Police say the city has seen a 24 percent increase in violent crime with the pandemic.
"Things have been done before ... however I think it's time for some new blood," Edmund said.
The people behind 502CON say it is new blood, trying a new way to stop the bloodshed on city streets.
To register for the conference, CLICK HERE.
