LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While hospitalization rates and deaths have been significantly lower for younger COVID-19 patients, doctors say that doesn't mean those individuals are exempt from other effects.
Even young, healthy people who experience mild symptoms during a COVID-19 diagnosis can have long-lasting symptoms and impacts, experts highlight.
“We have so many people in that younger age group that have been infected that had minimal symptoms that they never got attention for, like a cough, and they worked their way through it but it still had a damage inside the body,” said Dr. Joseph Flynn, chief administrative officer at Norton Healthcare.
Antibodies are used to fight off the virus, but before our bodies develop the antibodies, they create chemicals to fight against COVID-19. The chemicals can create long-term damage, especially in young people. Many younger COVID-19 patients have developed a condition called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).
“While they may be well out from their infection, that’s the remnants of the immune reaction to the body being infected,” Flynn said.
In fact, a Ballard High School Student, Taylor Crites, was just diagnosed with MIS-C. She was hospitalized just last week due to complications months after a mild battle with COVID in June.
"When I had it, it was very mild," Crites said. "But having this happen to me, it really opened my eyes to the fact that it can get serious really quick."
She's just one of many young COVID-19 patients who have experienced long-lasting impacts.
It doesn't always come in the form of a MIS-C diagnosis, but doctors said it could mean months of COVID-like symptoms even after the virus is gone.
“It’s everything from fatigue and deconditioning to loss of sense of smell and taste, headaches, cardiovascular things and lung issues as well,” Flynn said.
Norton Healthcare has implemented a long-term COVID-19 clinic that is aimed at tackling this exact issue. Doctors working with the clinic are providing care to those patients with long-lasting impacts and studying what all it could look like.
There is much to be learned still, but experts are reminding young people that even a simple bout with the virus can still lead to serious damage.
“It should be a moment for us all just to pause and think about that and try to redouble our efforts," Flynn said.
