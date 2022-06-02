LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At just 18 years old, a Chicago teen has become the youngest American woman to summit Mount Everest.
But it's not just mountains she's conquering.
Lucy Westlake visited Louisville on Thursday to tell people about how she's trying to change lives in her journey to the top.
On May 12, Westlake reached the summit of Mt. Everest. She beat the previous record of the youngest American woman to summit Mt. Everest by a month.
Westlake started mountain climbing in 2011 when she climbed Black Mountain, the highest peak in Kentucky, when she was 7 years old. She then set a record as the youngest female to climb all 50 of the U.S. state highpoints at 17 years old.
"The mountains, they've changed me a lot," Westlake said. "I wouldn't be the person I am today without climbing."
She is a WaterStep ambassador and uses her mountain climbing endeavors to help raise money for safe water around the world. WaterStep is a nonprofit in Louisville that helps bring safe water to people.
Her next challenge is to be the youngest person to do the Explorer's Grand Slam.
To complete the Grand Slam, she will be climbing the top of every continent and going to the North and South Poles. She's already climbed five continents.
"My travels is what really made me the person I am today," Westlake said.
She'll be attending the University of Southern California in the fall after earning a scholarship to compete in cross country and track and field.
WaterStep is hosting an open house on Friday evening from 4-6 p.m. for people to meet her.
