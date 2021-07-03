LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer is here, and so is the concern that gun violence in Newburg will pick even more.
Ciara Cold, 11, spent much of her Saturday setting up, getting ready and marching with “A Way Back Youth” and “Voices of Louisville Newburg March Against Gun Violence” to help combat a trending headline she says comes year after year.
“We should stand together instead of tearing each other apart,” she said.
Rather than hide, Cold along with 13-year-old Malachai Partee are banding together to bring awareness to gun violence.
“I want to spread the word to children, grown-ups and teenagers,” said Partee. “I want them to know that gun violence is wrong. We need to make a difference and we need to make a change."
Spreading positive messages is what he hopes makes their community, which has a decades-old reputation for violence, a safer place to live.
A neighbor said she does not see improvements with gun violence in Newburg or the surrounding area.
“It’s just really upsetting that people are losing their lives,” said Joann James, who is a great-grandmother. “Children aren’t being taught how to handle conflict in a non-violent way.”
She hopes one day youth marches like the one Partee and Cold participate in will be part of the remedy, not just in Newburgh, but all over the city of Louisville.
“They recognize there is a problem, and they are not accepting this violence as a part of everyday life,” James said.
Cold and Partee believe community efforts are paying off.
He says if you to see the march, which occurs each weekend in different locations across the city, “At least drive by and honk your horn.”
Saturday's march only lasted several blocks and may not seem like much, but for the two young demonstrators who participated, it’s enough to start the cleanup of their city.
Louisville is heading toward another record-breaking year of fatal shootings.
LMPD reported more than 25% of people killed in Louisville in 2020 were between the ages of 18 and 24 — a trend that has not got better this year.
Related Stories:
- 'I pray to God I don't die today' | Child takes action against gun violence
- Group holds march to stop youth violence while community repairs relationships
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.