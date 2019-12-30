LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- YouthBuild Louisville has received a significant grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The group says the $1.5 million grant will be used to expand its services as it works to help young people move forward. The expansion will include a new SummerWorks job center in Smoketown, as well as a new fitness center.
The grant was announced Monday morning at a news conference attended by Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Greg Fischer, Congressman John Yarmuth and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith.
YouthBuild Louisville provides job training, vocational certification, soft-skill training and other services for at-risk youth. The grant money will help YouthBuild include an additional 10 to 12 youth in its programs. The goal is to help young adults achieve academic benchmarks and certifications, inspiring them to reach for lifelong success with a commitment to work.
"On top of existing resources, YouthBuild has the ability to do even more," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. "More hours of community services. More construction certifications that will be earned. More students placed into full and part-time jobs."
Taylor Clark, a recent YouthBuild graduate, explained how the organization prevented her from falling through the cracks, even though she dropped out of high school.
"This past year has been the best year that I could ever have imagined," Clark said. "Since graduating last June I have enrolled in JCTC's medicine program, and I'm now working towards my RN degree."
The $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Labor Department is one of 67 grants totaling $85 million awarded across the country.
Click here if you or someone you know is interested in taking part in YouthBuild Louisville's programs.
