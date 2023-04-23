LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Z Salon and Spa talked with WDRB's Monica Harkins about easy hair styles for Derby week.
Tina Brugh has been a stylist at Z Salon and Spa for 30 years, which equals 30 derby seasons. She says while it's simple, the style that has lasted decades is the classic ponytail.
For wearing a fascinator, she recommends a low ponytail and pulling some front face framing pieces out, as well as pulling the hair to the opposite side of your fascinator.
In case it warms up when you're at Churchill Downs, Brugh says her favorite trick is to bring 3 long bobby pins and spin your ponytail into a low messy bun. Then secure the bun with the pins. If you have thicker hair it might require another hair tie or more pins.
Z Salon and Spa is closed Derby day, but is open for appointments during the week. To make an appointment call (502) 426-2226.
The fascinators featured in this report were created by Feather Fascinations.
