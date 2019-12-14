LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Zachary Taylor National Cemetery paid homage to veterans Saturday with the annual Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that works to remember fallen soldiers and veterans during the holiday season. The ceremony included full honors to veterans who were laid to rest in the cemetery and the organizations for which they served. Flags and wreaths were laid at each grave in memorial to the soldiers who fought for the U.S. The event also featured a rifle salute.
"Today is all about remembering our veterans for the service they provided to the country and the sacrifices they made," said Scott Giltner, with Wreaths Across America. "If it wasn't for the veterans, all the freedoms we have would have probably been lost a long time ago."
Wreaths Across America holds wreath-laying ceremonies in over 1,200 veteran cemeteries across the U.S.
