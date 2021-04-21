LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Zoneton Fire Department has named a new fire chief.
The Board of Trustees selected Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Kevin Moulton for the position.
Moulton takes over for Chief Rob Orkies who died unexpectedly in December.
"We had a committee that spent numerous hours throughout the application process. There were many candidates from Zoneton, all of whom have enviable records of selfless service,” said Board Secretary James Yates.
Moulton started at Zoneton as a volunteer in 1997 and was also hired by the Saint Matthews Fire Department.
He was also hired as Zoneton's first full time Fire Marshal about 10 years ago.
“We congratulate Chief Moulton and look forward with high expectations as he takes our excellent fire department into the future” said Yates.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.