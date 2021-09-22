LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Zoneton Fire Department is taking Halloween to the community for the second straight year.
For about 21 years, Zoneton firefighters have hosted a Halloween Open House at the fire station, but the COVID-19 pandemic last year caused them to change their approach. From Oct. 27-29, firefighters will visit neighborhoods to pass out candy to kids in costumes.
“Kids are special to us and we very much enjoy making them smile and be happy," Zoneton Fire Chief Kevin Moulton said in a press release.
Anyone who wants to help out can drop off candy at the fire station on Preston Highway. The fire department is asking children to meet them at the end of their driveways to give them the candy.
“This is a very good way where people can participate in Halloween, while minimizing person to person contact in view of the pandemic," Moulton said.
A list of streets and the dates of visits can be found on the Zoneton Fire District website or on their Facebook page. The lists are scheduled for posting on Oct. 5.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.