LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Zoneton Fire Department is still without a new fire chief.
The fire board is searching for a new chief following the death of former Chief Rob Orkies, who died last month after a battle with cancer and COVID-19.
Orkies had been the chief at Zoneton since 2003.
During a meeting Tuesday night, the board decided to form a committee to select a new leader after some voiced their displeasure following talks that a new chief would be appointed at Tuesday's meeting.
"There was some rumors going around the fire house," Zoneton Fire Marshal Kevin Moulton said. "Some concerned members that there might have been. But there was nothing amongst the board coming into this meeting that there was any plan to put one in."
The committee will be made up of two volunteer firefighters, two paid firefighters and one board member.
There's no word on an exact date for when a new chief would be named.
