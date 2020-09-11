LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of hosting its annual Halloween open house, the Zoneton Fire Department is going to bring Halloween to the community this year.
Beginning Oct. 25, Zoneton firefighters will pass out candy to children in neighborhoods for five nights.
Fire officials asked that children meet them at the end of their driveways, and firefighters will hand out candy while wearing gloves and masks.
"We haven’t heard of any other fire department attempting this type of thing," Zoneton Fire Marshal Kevin Moulton said.
Firefighters will decorate the fire trucks with Halloween decor for the unique trick-or-treating experience.
A full of list of routes can be found on the fire department's website and Facebook page.
