LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Zoneton Fire District plans to donate a water pumper to a department in eastern Kentucky.
The truck will go to the Wolf Coal Fire Department in Breathitt County, which was devastated by recent flooding, losing most of its equipment.
Zoneton firefighters are set to deliver the pumper Thursday.
"The process of ordering and constructing a new fire apparatus takes about a year or longer, so this unit will give Wolf Coal something to use so they won't have to rush into a purchase," district spokesman Rich Carlson said. "Right now, they are in a position of having to just about start over again. Years ago, when Zoneton first started, we received surplus equipment from other departments, which really helped us along. Now we get to repay the favor to someone in great need."
Zoneon Fire Chief Kevin Moulton said the department is having a new replacement truck built but decided to go ahead and donate the old one.
"We knew several departments sustained major equipment loss from the flood, so we reached out to the Kentucky Fire Commission to see which ones had the greatest need for equipment," he said. "We also contacted departments in Bullitt and Jefferson Counties and asked them to pitch in too."
