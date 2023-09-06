BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Zoneton Fire Protection District will receive a $1.7 million federal grant, allowing it to add six new firefighters at a time when the community it serves is rapidly growing.
"It's going to mean a whole lot for the growth of Zoneton Fire," Chief Kevin Moulton said Wednesday.
Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers said the community's growth has been "phenomenal," with Bullitt County's population expected to approach 90,000 by the next census.
"The manpower and the response time is critical, because minutes save lives. Minutes save homes and dwellings," Summers said. "And that's what's so important to the area."
The grant, part of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program, will cover the salaries and benefits for all six new firefighters for three years and allow the department to cover absences like vacation or sick time from its current 27 front-line firefighters.
The new firefighters could come from those already serving as volunteers with Zoneton Fire or external candidates. Moulton said even with additional full-time firefighters, volunteers will continue to be a critical part of the organization, which covers 53 square miles in Bullitt County and responds to medical calls, water rescues, house fires and more.
"We are a jack of all trades," Moulton said.
Moulton said Zoneton Fire typically gets its revenue from property taxes, and his department can't raise those taxes.
"That makes it really hard on all fire services that are strictly based on that," he said.
The SAFER program focuses on providing funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter organizations to help increase and maintain front-line firefighters. As of Aug. 25, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had awarded 43 grants nationwide totaling $16.2 million.
"We work for the community and we have a top-notch community here at Zoneton," Moulton said. "We couldn't ask for any better support than we get from them. So to be able to add more people — and not take it out of the tax dollars for three years — that means a lot. That means we can save it and put it maybe toward the people here."
Outside of this grant, Zoneton Fire is working to remodel its Station #2 in Brooks and recently put a new firetruck into service at Station #1 off Preston Highway in Shepherdsville.
Zoneton Fire plans to hire the new full-time firefighters within the next 90 days, according to Moulton. He said application information will be posted to the department's social media pages.
"The more full-time firefighters or any type of emergency personnel we can put on the streets makes our community much safer and better," Summers said.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.