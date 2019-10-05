LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Bullitt County neighborhoods are now safer after Zoneton firefighters spent Saturday posting addresses at more than 20 area homes.
The new address signs are retroreflective to increase visibility, which helps first responders find emergency scenes faster.
The project was made possible through a grant fund. If other Bullitt County residents are interested in having their addresses posted, they can contact their local fire department.
