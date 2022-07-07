LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Orange cones are back out on one of the most well-known roads in Louisville.
The latest construction project to improve safety for pedestrians and cars on Bardstown Road is underway.
"Bardstown Road is the backbone that connects all of the Highlands neighborhoods," Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said.
Chambers Armstrong (D-8) represents the surrounding neighborhoods and is excited to see construction progress.
"For anyone who has ever thought, oh my goodness, Bardstown Road feels unsafe. It feels noisy, it feels chaotic. This is our effort to address that," Chambers Armstrong said.
She says the Highlands backbone is also one of the most dangerous corridors, with an average of nine pedestrians hit by cars a year and at least one car crash a day.
"And that a lot of those people were suffering injuries because of high speeds and significant property damage," Chambers Armstrong said.
She says this project is the result of years of research that goes back to 2018.
The construction zone will be a stretch from Broadway to Bonnycastle. There will see 20 bump-outs in all that Chambers Armstrong says will give pedestrians more time to safely cross intersections.
Trees will also be planted inside the curb extensions.
"All of the money for the landscaping was raised by people in the neighborhood. That's $150,000 that neighbors donated because they believed in this project the city is doing," Chambers Armstrong said.
But not everyone who lives near Bardstown Road is pleased.
Several residents on Willow Avenue told WDRB News that they're concerned the construction going on Bardstown Road will bring more traffic to side streets in the Highlands.
"I absolutely will work with neighbors to make sure that if we are seeing an increase in traffic on side streets, that we address it. And we can do that through things like driver feedback signs, like speed humps," Chambers Armstrong said. "What is not an option, is not doing anything about Bardstown Road."
She says construction should be completed in the next couple of months. The final steps will include ripping out the poles that held up the old lane lights, repaving and repainting.
Chambers Armstrong says she's holding open office hours Friday afternoon at Mid City Mall from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. if anyone wants to learn more or talk about concerns.
