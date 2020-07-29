LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The need for help is on the rise, but the COVID-19 pandemic is causing some nonprofit organizations to see a decline in giving.
The Fuller Center for Housing is one of them. Right now, the nonprofit is stretching every penny to continue its mission and house families in need.
Until recently, the house at 1322 Hemlock Street in the Parkland Neighborhood was one of the city's many vacant properties.
"We closed on this house on Friday of this past week," said Linda Medley, executive director, Fuller Center for Housing.
The Fuller Center for Housing is a Christian nonprofit organization that builds and renovates homes in partnership with families in need.
Medley said, "Everybody deserves a place to put their heads down at night."
Medley said the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the mission. "Everybody is facing the same trials and tribulations."
According to the Kentucky Nonprofit Network, 92 percent of Kentucky nonprofits are experiencing a disruption in services due to COVID-19.
"We went from being a proactive organization to reacting as favorably as we could," said Medley.
And she said they've reacted by creating a video to share the organization's mission.
During the video, Medley explains, "We are a ministry that provides permanent and affordable housing to the most marginalized families in the west and southwest neighborhoods of Louisville."
"I had three children, I was living in Sheppard Square Housing," said Tanarrah Adams.
A few years ago, Adams was one of those families, but she became a homeowner and learned some tricks of the trade through the Fuller Center for Housing.
Adams said, "And we did sweat equity hours. They taught me a lot -- like how to fix up my home and don't take the first answer when someone gives me a quote."
Meanwhile, the home on Hemlock is part of the nonprofits "Strive for Five"... a campaign to purchase, renovate and move families into five homes in the Parkland neighborhood.
Medley said, So, we acquire a property for a set amount, then we invest some dollars in it to make it home for them. In the next several months, they'll be in a position to help us complete that home for them to move into."
The families purchase the homes through the Fuller Center for Housing and there's no interest.
"So many of the families who live in west and southwest parts of our neighborhoods have no idea that they can afford a home of their own," said Medley.
