LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky town is temporarily changing its name in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff run.
According to a report by LEX18, this is the second year in a row that the town of Dayton has changed its name to "Who Deyton" in support of the Bengals.
Local businesses have decorated with "Who Dey" banners, postcards and T-shirts.
"Everyone reserves their seats a week in advance and if you don't, you get turned away at the door because there's not enough room," Tim Hall, who owns Hometown Heroes Sports Café, said.
The Bengals will take on the Chiefs Sunday night. The Super Bowl this year will be on WDRB.
