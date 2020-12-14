LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --
A big day in Kentuckiana- as the first doses of the covid-19 vaccine are given out.
So now you may be wondering what happens when you are able to get it.
WDRB's Stephan Johnson talked to a local doctor today- about what people should expect moving forward.
There's a lot of excitement...and on both sides of the river... but there are also a lot of questions about the vaccine.
IN[01:06:22]:"There's no one more skeptical than health care workers...we're very skeptical...we want to use data to drive our decisions...that's very important for me."
Dr. Joseph Flynn is the Chief Administrative Officer for Norton Healthcare.
He understands the questions and concerns... but says, the vaccine comes after several rounds of clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people.
The vaccine has also been approved by the FDA.
(Dr. Flynn said, the data shows there's minimal risks, and once it's your turn, he recommends you take the
IN[01:07:24]:"I hope that people really step back and think about what the data shows...the risks are really minimal...they are similar to other vaccines we get. If you get the opportunity to get vaccinated...please take the vaccine."
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Louisville on Sunday.
On Monday morning, front-line health care workers in Kentucky and Indiana started getting vaccinated.
Meanwhile, although it is being called a historic day, doctors explain why now is not the time to abandon those recommendations from the C-D-C... even after you've been vaccinated.
Dr. Joseph Flynn is the Chief Administrative Officer with Norton Healthcare and says... it could still be several months before things are back to normal.
But he also says, it's important for everyone to be vaccinated.
SJ, WDRB NEWS.
