LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many charities count on fundraisers to make their bottom line, but COVID-19 has created a lot of roadblocks this year.
Because of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders, a lot of fundraisers have been canceled, gone virtual or gotten creative. For example, this weekend is Norton Healthcare's Bike to Beat Cancer.
The event will look different this year, but people across the country and Kentuckiana are still getting ready for the annual bike ride.
"It's a hard year for everybody," said Ben Smith, a cancer survivor who has spent the last few months training for a 35-mile bike ride. "Definitely a roller coaster."
But he expects his upcoming ride to be much better than the roller coaster he's been on since June.
After his battle with brain cancer and while preparing for the ride, Smith got more bad news.
"I actually found out that I was positive for COVID," he said.
He was down but not out. Smith's two health scares gave him even more motivation to organize a team of riders for the annual Bike to Beat Cancer ride.
"We've got about 20 people on my team across the country," he said.
"2020 has been a real challenge for all of us," said Lynnie Meyer, senior vice president and chief development officer at Norton Healthcare.
Meyer said the pandemic has canceled or altered several fundraisers.
"Everything that we've done has been reworked and put into a virtual format," she said.
As a result, donations are down.
"Bike to Beat Cancer, for example, typically nets just over $500,000," Meyer said. "This year, we think we'll be close to $375,000. So, definitely, we've taken a hit."
"The pandemic has definitely hit the nonprofit sector really hard," said Molly Melia with the Community Foundation of Louisville, which is hosting an event that Melia believes will help local fundraisers and charities recover from the pandemic.
"Give For Good Louisville is a platform for which you could give to over 500 nonprofit organizations across Metro Louisville and southern Indiana."
It's been a tough year, but Smith has absolutely no doubt, he's biking to beat cancer on Saturday.
"I'm optimistic," he said. "I know the impact that we're going to have, just in raising money in this community."
The event officially kicked off Friday with a car parade through Norton Commons. The Celebration of Courage car parade honored cancer survivors.
Traditionally, Norton Cancer Institute—Brownsboro has hosted the annual Celebration of Courage event as a block party-style celebration packed with food, music and fun for all. Due to coronavirus health and safety concerns, this year’s event transitioned from an in-person celebration to the car parade to allow for safe social distancing.
On Sept. 12, Bike to Beat Cancer participants will cycle throughout Louisville and southern Indiana to raise awareness and funds for patients of Norton Cancer Institute and Norton Children’s Cancer Institute.
