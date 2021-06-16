LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lightning strike starts a massive house fire with two homeowners still inside.
It happened on Sunday at a home on Tranquility Way in Fern Creek.
"Sunday afternoon, there was a lightning bolt, and I noticed something in my home and I looked outside and saw some smoke," said Rick Ransom, neighbor. "I ran behind my house and I noticed my neighbors' house was engulfed in flames."
Ransom says flames and smoke were shooting from the top of his neighbors' home. An off-duty Metro Police Officer saw the smoke and started banging on the front door.
Ransom said, "By the time I came outside, the house and the roof were on fire. So, having the off-duty officer bang on the door and make them aware that the top of the house was on fire, I think that was really a key moment."
The homeowner says he was in the basement but felt a shock when lightning struck the home. A few minutes later, the officer was at the front door.
"When we first arrived, the smoke was heavy in the attic as well as fire shooting from the left side and the rear of the structure," said Lt. Col. Dewayne Hutchens, Fern Creek Fire & EMS.
Lt. Col Hutchens was the first commander on the scene. He said it didn't take long to get the fire under control, but says the heat and strong winds created some challenges.
Lt. Col. Hutchens also believes the officer's actions were crucial. "With his quick actions, it probably was very beneficial to the homeowners that he was able to take action," said Lt. Col. Hutchens.
The homeowner praised firefighters, the off-duty officer and neighbors. He says once he and his wife were outside, they were embraced by so many of their neighbors.
"We are a close knit community, and we wanted to put ourselves around the homeowner and his wife," said Ransom. "To make sure they knew we cared about them and were looking out for them the best we can."
Two firefighters were taken to the hospital and treated for heat exhaustion.
Fire investigators also believe the home is destroyed.
