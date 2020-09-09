LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the Metro Police officers at the scene, the night Breonna Taylor's home was raided, has a very different perspective.
Donavas Duncan works in LMPD's 6th Division. Officer Duncan was not on duty the night of March 13, but he ended up at the scene.
"I heard about 20 to 25 shots," explained Officer Duncan.
After hearing gunfire outside his south Louisville apartment, Officer Duncan grabbed his police radio.
"Started to hear that an officer had been shot, and then I heard the address," said Officer Duncan. "3000 block of Springfield."
That's when Officer Duncan headed to the scene, which was in the same apartment complex.
"Put on my uniform, threw my bullet proof vest on and just started running down toward the 3000 block of Springfield." said Officer Duncan.
Outside Breonna Taylor's apartment, Duncan says, the gunfire had ended, but not the trauma.
"They started to call the occupant out. The occupant is Kenneth Walker, they started to call him out and tell him to walk backwards, towards them," said Officer Duncan.
Officer Duncan didn't know Taylor, but he did know her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
"We went to school together," explained Duncan.
Officer Duncan doesn't know what happened during the raid and the shooting, but witnessed the aftermath.
He said, "Because at that point and time, I'm showing up after the fact."
He was also there to hear officers questioning Walker, who's a registered gun owner and said he fired at police because he thought they were intruders.
"It wasn't until they asked if somebody else was inside that he then said, that somebody was inside and hurt, that it was his girlfriend," said Duncan.
Walker was taken into custody; and Officer Duncan helped secure the scene and control the crowd. During that time, he was approached by family members, who were looking for answers.
"I had talked to Kenneth Walker's family, I also talked to Breonna Taylor's mom," said Duncan. "At that point, I just told her to hold on, I'll go get a detective or investigator to come talk to you."
The Breonna Taylor case has drawn national attention and led to months of protests in Louisville.
Duncan said, "As an officer, you have to understand that you signed up to do this job."
And while the nation waits for a decision in the case, Officer Duncan says, he'll continue to protect and serve -- even when being black and blue is not easy or popular.
"It's been difficult," said Duncan. "Being out on the front lines. People that look like me are disappointed in me, that I am in the uniform that I am in."
Duncan joined the police department nearly three years ago after serving in the United States Army. He said he joined the department to make a difference in his community. Which is why despite being off the clock, he was at the scene for several hours.
"I stayed there all night long. I was there, probably until about 5:00 or 6:00 in the morning," said Officer Duncan.
Like a lot of his fellow officers, Duncan has also worked a lot of long days. Although he has felt the wrath of angry protesters, Officer Duncan is waiting for the results of the attorney general's investigation, just like everyone else is waiting.
"What everybody needs to understand is that the push for answers is the fact that a woman died that night."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.