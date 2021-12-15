LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Olmsted Parks Conservancy is preparing for a big expansion.
The expansion is the result of a major donation. The donation allowed the nonprofit to purchase 25 acres of park land from the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
Before this week, there was a lot of concern about the land and how it would be used.
"A developer had plans to purchase these 25 acres and build approximately 75 homes here," said Layla George, Olmsted Parks Conservancy, President & CEO.
Instead of homes, the space will be transformed into park land.
"This is the type of thing that doesn't happen very often in a city, with the biggest gift in the history of the Olmsted Parks Conservancy," said Mayor Greg Fischer, (D) Louisville.
On Wednesday, neighbors Norman and Belita Noltemeyer announced an $8-million donation to the Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
"Like Mr. Rogers would say, it's a beautiful day in the neighborhood. It's a spectacular day for the Noltemeyers to be able to do what we are doing," said Norman Noltemeyer. "This is a legacy for the Noltemeyers that should go on forever, and I want to thank everybody for coming. This is a special day for the Noltemeyers and everybody."
Mayor Fischer said, "This has been a challenge for a while. So, to have one family step up with $8-million to say, let’s make sure that this is taken care of forever more, that just doesn't happen very often."
"Cherokee Park is one of the oldest parks in our city," said George. "We are fortunate to still have this incredible park system today."
George said some of the land is already being used as an extension of Cherokee Park. "It has mountain bike space, hiking trails, Beargrass Creek flows in it. So, the idea that 75 homes would be built on this property would have been a huge intrusion into Cherokee Park," said George.
And in the end, George and Fischer agree, it's a win for the conservancy, the city and the seminary.
"And this for Louisville Seminary is a moment of promise," said Dr. Alton Pollar, President, Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. "This is why we wanted to sell a portion of the property. So that we can do ministry in ways that are unseen not only in Louisville but in the region and beyond. We are going to be able to better prepare women and men for the kind of innovative, cutting edge, creative ministries that are needed for a time of injustice in a world that is hurting."
George says one of the first moves will be to demolish old dorms and seek public input on a master plan for the land.
