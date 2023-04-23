LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is facing a murder charge after he crashed into three cars, killing one of the passengers and injuring several others.
According to arrest documents, 27-year-old Ernesto Ocampo was driving under the influence North on Shelbyville Road just before midnight Saturday when he crashed into the back of a car sitting at a red light at the Newburg Road intersection. This caused a chain reaction, the Toyota he hit then hitting a Pontiac, that then hit a Buick.
LMPD said Ocampo was speeding and didn't attempt to stop or slow down before he crashed into the Toyota. There were three people in the Toyota. The backset passenger was taken to the hospital were they died.
The coroner's officer hasn't released the name of the victim.
The driver and passenger of the Toyota were taken to UofL Health Hospital for treatment and so where two passengers in the Pontiac. The driver of the Buick was only "checked out" at the hospital.
LMPD said officers found several empty beer bottles in Ocampo's car. Ocampo had a blood alcohol level of .338, more than four times the legal limit.
Ocampo faces murder, five wanton endangerment charges and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. LMPD said he also does not have a license.
Ocampo is expected before a judge Monday morning.
