LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The founder and former C-E-O of Papa John's Pizza says the proof is in the recording.
On Thursday, John Schnatter told WDRB News that newly released audio recordings prove he was set-up.
"One small baby step to the giant step of the grand victory," said John Schnatter, Papa John's Founder.
More than two years after he was forced to step-down from the board of the pizza giant he founded, Schnatter said those recordings prove what he has been saying since 2018.
He said, "The first tape exonerates me, and I've been trying to get that tape released now for going on three years. The second tape unequivocally indicts Laundry Service."
Schnatter was referring to a recording that was part of a training session with Papa John's former creative agency Laundry Service. He accuses the agency of leaking part of the conversation in an effort to portray him as a racist.
During that 2018 training session, Schnatter is heard saying, "What bothers me is Colonel Sanders called blacks n****. I'm like, I have never used that word. And, they get away with it. Yet, we use the word debacle and get framed in the same gendre...it's crazy."
During Thursday's interview with WDRB News, Schnatter said, "When I heard the recording, one thing that caught me off guard was -- is that everybody on the Laundry Service team was part of the conspiracy to set me up with the false narrative; that part was surprising."
Just moments after Schnatter exited the call in 2018, the conversation continued between, what appeared to be former Laundry Service CEO, Jason Stein and employees.
Stein said, "I hope he gets f**** sent out to pasture on this this s***. I really really f***ing do."
The agency reps repeatedly called Schnatter a racist and even discussed how to get him to bomb in upcoming interviews.
"I just want him to go and speak the truth and I want him - write down the bullet points - and then go f*** just have to make sure it's an hour-long conversation, so that he says the s**** like he said before," said Stein.
"What do you think the motivation behind that was," asked WDRB's Stephan Johnson. "Well, the motivation on several different individuals," said Schnatter. "For example, Steve Ritchie told the franchisees...they asked Steve, 'why'd you do this to John. Why'd you stab him in the back?' And he said, 'I had to get rid of John, I had to do this because he was going to fire me.'"
Schnatter said the set-up was an inside job, orchestrated after he criticized the NFL's handling of players kneeling during the national anthem.
"Jason Stein and Casey Wasserman are two pees in a pod," he said. "
Remember, Casey Wasserman is best friends with Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, who I am hammering on."
Meanwhile, the recordings are now part of a lawsuit Schnatter has filed against Laundry Service in an ongoing effort to salvage his name, reputation and integrity.
"I have to be the luckiest guy in the world because most people who are falsely accused, they don't have the tape," said Schnatter.
Stephan asked, "How did you know about the tapes, John. How did you get your hands on a copy of that recording?"
Schnatter said, "We had an executive from Laundry Service that knew right from wrong, and he felt bad and they subpoenaed any interactions between Papa John's and Laundry Service and he recorded the conversation."
In addition to being forced to walk away from the company he founded, Schnatter's name was removed from the Cardinal Stadium and both U of L and UK returned donations.
"We all have tough times, you know. You got to tolerate pain for growth," said Schnatter.
Schnatter said he has been able to weather the storm by waiting on the truth to come out and returning to his Kentuckiana roots.
"I went right back to my mom, and she stood steadfast, I went right back to my hometown in Jeffersonville, Indiana... went to Cosby, I went to Elliott, I went right back to the basics."
In a 2019 interview with WDRB News, Schnatter mentioned his day of reckoning and said it is still coming.
"The day of reckoning is when the franchisees get a billion dollars and the charities get a half billion, that's the day or reckoning," said Schnatter.
Schnatter said he will donate any proceeds from the lawsuit.
He also shared conversations he's had with people still connected to Papa John's Pizza. "I've talked to multiple franchisees over the last couple of days...they're in a state of shock," said Schnatter. "They can't believe the tapes and they can't believe the board of directors at Papa John's, especially Steve Ritchie and Olivia Kirtley would set me up."
