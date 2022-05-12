LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people would be eligible to have their criminal records cleared.
Thursday morning, The ACLU of Kentucky, the office of the Metro Public Defenders and a few other groups, held a press conference to share the details.
From overdose to suicide, several inmates have died at Metro Corrections since November. Most of the inmates were still waiting for their day in court.
”Right across the street, we have a jail that is in crisis. Eight people have died in less than a year,” said Kungu Njuguna, Policy Strategist ACLU of Kentucky.
The press conference was held in front of the Hall of Justice. Organizers shared information about Amnesty Day and why they believe it will reduce jail overcrowding and save lives.
”We're very excited to participate in this program. It is a great opportunity to stop more people from going into that building over there at the jail in which there's already way too many people," said Angela Rae, Metro Public Defender's Office.
Amnesty Day targets people with outstanding bench warrants.
”This is an example of how you show compassion in a city,” said Judge Sadiqa Reynold, President & CEO of Louisville Urban League.
Judge Reynolds said, showing compassion doesn't mean allowing violent offenders to avoid justice.
”That's not what this is. This is low level…low level offenses," said Judge Reynolds. "They have not been pulled over in at least five years, they haven't been pulled over for speeding tickets, because if they were they would have been picked up they, would have been arrested and they'd be in jail.”
That means… certain cases are not eligible.
”And those are violent misdemeanors, domestic violence offenses, violent Class D felonies, and any a B or C felonies,” explained Rae.
Amnesty day is actually a three day event on June 7, 8 and 9. To be considered, you must register by May 31.
Judge Reynolds said, ”There have been more than 20 organizations meeting about the number of deaths in our jail.”
She said, those meetings prompted the group to request the upcoming amnesty day.
”I think we were kind of surprised, really. But I think also, when you hear community members like Henrietta say…'we have been talking with others about it too'… everything came together at the right time and the answer was 'yes' and quite frankly, it was the right thing to do.”
To sign up for the program, please click here.
