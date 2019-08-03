The Perseid meteor shower is active now and will peak soon! The Perseid show is one of the most popular because you can see so many shooting stars and they often look more interesting, with tails or different colors. If you get away from city light, the American Meteor Society says you may be able to see as many as 50-75 meteors per hour!
The best times to watch are between midnight and dawn when the sky is the darkest because Perseids often look rather faint. Perseids are also known for their fireballs. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak.
This shower actually peaks the night of August 12 into the morning of August 13 - that's next Monday night through Tuesday morning. The problem with watching on the peak night is the moon will be 94% full. The moon grows fuller until August 15th, the date of the next full moon. The peak is when the most shooting stars are visible, but they will be visible the whole time this shower is active (July 23-August 20). This means the best time to watch the Perseids is actually now.
Lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. This shower got it's name from the constellation from which it originates: Perseus. If you can locate the constellation, watch the sky all around that area, not just the constellation. The Delta Aquarid meteor shower is also active through this same time period, so that will help increase your odds of seeing something.