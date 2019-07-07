LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a person was found shot and killed in Shively early Sunday morning.
Officer Matt Sanders, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers responded to the 2400 block of Garrs Lane just after 2 a.m. on a report from a passing driver that a person was down in that area.
Responding officers found the victim "obviously deceased" from gunshot wounds. No other details about the victim have been released.
Both Shively Police and LMPD believe the victim was shot and killed at another location before being taken to Shively, Sanders said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit will handle the investigation. There are no suspects and have been no arrests in the case. Police are urging anyone with information to contact LMPD's anonymous crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673).
