LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The future of COVID-19 is still unknown, that's despite multiple vaccines on the market.
Pfizer is working on a new at-home pill that could provide some future relief in the fight against the virus.
That is welcome news to people across Kentuckiana.
"I'm nervous because of everything that has happened, but it's very soothing to come out and see people's faces," said Charles Elliott.
Charles and Megan Elliott are both fully vaccinated and plan to continue enjoying their independence from the pandemic.
Megan said, "We are going to a music festival in August. Yeah, we are going to Railbird in Lexington."
But Charles is a registered nurse and feels confident, we haven't seen the last of COVID-19.
He said, "These sorts of viruses will only continue to happen."
"We had a day last week where we had zero new cases in our county, said Dr. Eric Yazel, MD. "That's the first time in almost a year and a half."
Dr. Yazel is the Clark County Health Officer. Like most health professionals, he believes COVID-19 could be a threat for years to come.
"We're in great shape right now, but I think it is a little premature to say we are done for good with it," said Dr. Yazel.
That's why Dr. Yazel is excited about the latest clinical trials being conducted by Pfizer.
"Hopefully, when we get this out, if it does work and the clinical trials are promising, then that will be a big change for us," said Dr. Yazel. "A game changer."
Pfizer's clinical trial involves an over-the-counter pill that could be taken at the first sign of infection. The pill would also eliminate the need for patients to be hospitalized.
Dr. Yazel said, "Any kind of interventions like that, which would allow people to kind of head it off at the path and help people get better first, before they even have to access the healthcare system, certainly would work wonders, as far as their own health and community spread."
After experiencing the early days of the pandemic from the front lines, Charles Elliott agrees.
"What we saw in the hospital, we were overwhelmed," explained Elliott. "Everybody that felt sick came to the hospital because they were scared to death. You know, 'I've got COVID, I want treatment now and immediately'...So, if there's an alternative to not put that burden on the system, that's wonderful."
The drug still has to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but the head of Pfizer says it could be on the market by the end of the year.
