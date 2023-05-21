LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help finding an endangered missing 24-year-old woman last seen in the city's Shawnee neighborhood.
LMPD issued an "Operation Return Home" for Keayna White, who was last seen Sunday in the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace, off West Market Street.
🚨🚔ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Operation Return Home" for Keayna White. She's 24. Last seen from the 200 blk S. Shawnee Terrace on 5/21/23. Her family is concerned for her. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) with info. #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/VOPSLnhyuQ— LMPD (@LMPD) May 21, 2023
White is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said her family worries for her safety as she "indicated she intends to harm herself before leaving."
Police said White is driving a blue Chevy Lumina with plate #499NJS. It's unknown what she was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information about White's whereabouts or if you see her, call LMPD's tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
