LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police are on the lookout for a missing man they say is in danger.
Gerald Zimmerman, 37, was last seen Monday just before 5 p.m. possibly in the 1400 block of Pleasant Grove Ridge Road in Mt. Eden, but he is missing from the 2300 block of Delor Avenue.
Police say Zimmerman has made threats to harm himself and is believed to be in danger.
Zimmerman has brown hair and brown eyes and is 6 feet tall.
He is believed to be driving a 2007 red Ford Focus with license plate number 907-FBS.
If you see him or have any information on where he might be, contact LMPD at 574-5673.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.