LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a deadly trend causing permanent injuries and even claiming the lives of children.
Whether it’s a stray bullet or an accidental shooting, it’s a growing problem here in Metro Louisville and across the country.
In fact, the last several months have felt like One Nation Under fire.
"There has been a spike in them," said Major Corey Robinson, LMPD Commander, Second Division.
Major Robinson said the number of recent accidental shootings and the age group are both very alarming.
"I've seen four or five incidents where children 9, 10-years-old, and this past week, a 12-year-old was shot. So, it typically falls into the hands of juveniles," said Major Robinson.
Just last week, police say a 17-year-old accidentally shot a 10-year-old boy on West Hill Street.
"Tragic! Lives are shattered, families are shattered, neighborhoods shattered," said Dr. Keith Miller, University of Louisville Hospital, Trauma Surgeon.
Dr. Miller explained why even victims who survive accidental shootings are often scarred for life.
"That can mean physical injuries like never walking again, never eating on their own again, being on a ventilator for the rest of their lives," said Dr. Miller.
"I don't believe that ignorance is a form of defense," said Aaron McGahee, Owner and Chief Instructor, Rhinox Research Group, LLC., which is a Veteran-Owned Academy that provides firearms training, defense education and force protection.
McGahee is also an United States Airforce Veteran and shared how and why he teaches safety by putting guns in the hands of children.
"I think everyone needs to learn to be educated. Children tend to get in things they're not supposed to be in. So, if they do come across a firearm, we can teach them how to render that thing safe," said McGahee.
McGahee teaches four universal safety rules.
"First rule, treat all fire arms as if they are loaded," said McGahee. "The second one, you're never going to aim the fire arm at something you don't want to destroy."
Number three: Keep your finger off the trigger and four, always know your target. Meanwhile, with summer break around the corner, police say gun safety is crucial.
"They're occupied eight hours a day, currently," said Major Robinson. "You think you're hiding your weapons, they know where the weapon is. I knew where my father's weapons were."
Major Robinson reminded us what can happen if a gun ends up in the wrong hands. "I've seen children mutilated from that or lose an eye. I've seen people lose part of a limb, shot through the hands. It's just been it's horrible," said Major Robinson.
Police also explained how some of these tragic, accidental shootings can be worse. "So then you have in some cases a child facing some kind of serious felonious assault charge, and then we don't want that either," said Major Robinson.
If you need a gunlock, you can pick one up at any of the Metro Police Divisions.
