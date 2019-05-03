LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the ground and air, it's all hands on deck for Metro Police this weekend.
Officers are literally staying on top of things across the city and at Churchill Downs.
The majority of the officers will be watching from the ground, but for the next few days, LMPD's air unit will be doing some extra patrolling from the sky.
Bryan Arnold is the primary pilot for LMPD's helicopter, which is also known as Air 20.
"It just gives you a vantage point like no other," said Officer Arnold. The helicopter is centrally located at Bowman Field. "We can respond to most places in about 5 to 8 minutes."
This weekend's destination or mission is just a few minutes away.
Officer Arnold said, "You're thinking about, 'what can I do to help out, to help the guys on the ground to make their job a little easier.' "
That's the plan as thousands enter Churchill Downs. This weekend, Air 20 remains a constant presences in the skies above the historic racetrack.
"If something were to happen, we would get over the top, start to give a signal or a picture to the officers on the ground," said Officer Arnold.
Last month, the helicopter was in the air, providing crucial details during a fatal police involved shooting in Okolona.
Officer Arnold said, "When we got over top, we started helping direct the units on the ground, getting to a tactical location to contain the suspect."
Officer Arnold says the helicopter not only provides a birds-eye view, but if needed, another trained police officer. "We are policemen first, and the second part is, this is just a different patrol vehicle that we get to use."
From the air, Officer Arnold sees and shares things you can not see from the ground.
He said, "Once you do that, you can help guide them in to where someone needs help or where the bad guy is hiding."
The Air Unit has a veteran sergeant and eight highly trained Metro Police officers. Officer Arnold has been on the department for 22-years and has 12-years of flying under his belt.
Although he could have retired two years ago, Officer Arnold stays because he still have a passion and love for what he does everyday. And it's not the helicopter, it's serving and protecting his community and being there for his brothers and sisters in uniform.
"It is not about just whipping some air up there or going for a joy flight, we're going around and we're actually looking for threats that might be on the ground," said Officer Arnold.
Meanwhile, there have been no major problems, and police hope it stays that way.
"We want everyone to have a good, fun safe time," said Officer Arnold.
While thousands enjoy the Oaks and Derby, there are no vacations or short days for LMPD's rank and file.
"But if you get out of hand, we will be over top and be there to help out the guys on the ground," said Officer Arnold.
You can expect to see LMPD's air unit in the skies on Friday, Saturday and even for some traffic details on Sunday.
