(FOX NEWS) -- A handful of states held primaries on Tuesday, including Kentucky, where the election is being closely watched after polling locations were closed across the state -- including the county home to Louisville, Jefferson County, which has only one polling location, sparking accusations of voter suppression.
As people turned out in droves for the election, lines at the polling locations left open grew very long, leaving extended wait times.
Queue Grande.
The 26-year-old pop star revealed on Twitter that she sent food and coffee trucks to offer some sustenance to those waiting in line.
sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line ! please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u 🖤 @kyexpocenter https://t.co/5S0HNraXSb— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 23, 2020
"Sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line!" Grande said. "Please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u [sic]."
Grande also shared a tweet containing a photo of a number of individuals wearing shirts and holding signs reading "black voters matter" and "vote today."
She finished the tweet by tagging the Kentucky Expo Center, the singular polling location in the area.
The "7 Rings" singer received support from her followers in the comments, including one who called her "unmatched."
"Yes thank you, please keep helping and using your platform for the good of the world," wrote a fan.
"Thank you for opening your purse," said another.
Others deemed her a "queen" and "an angel."
