(FOX NEWS) -- Here's a sign that Americans still have a sense of humor despite a global pandemic, a nerve-wracking election season, civil unrest and an all-around dismal 2020.
As Election Day nears, lighthearted lawn signs appear to be sprouting up in yards across the country -- and also for sale online -- helping to give spectators a bit of comic relief as Americans prepare to hit the polls on Tuesday.
Bipartisan sentiments include a "Wu-Tang Forever" sign, a sign that advocates for beer and cheese in 2020, and even a more optimistic "Life is a gift" sign, among some of the other winners spotted on America's lawns.
And since a politically-charged lawn sign likely won't be enough to shift someone's political views anyway, here are some lighthearted selections from homeowners who are in on the joke.
Wu-Tang Is Forever
I want this lawn sign.. pic.twitter.com/g227dmKEo8— Supercalifragilisticexpialidopeness (@BlackHippy77) October 29, 2020
A tribute to the Staten Island-based hip hop group, this homeowner's "Wu-Tang Forever" sign looks far beyond the 2020 election.
Cold Beers. Cheese Curds
My fave political lawn sign of this week. pic.twitter.com/SdEjZ7MntY— Teresa Morrow (@tmmorrow) October 28, 2020
Whether you're voting red or blue, there's nothing more American than a cold one -- and if you're from Wisconsin, where this sign is, you'll have a special soft spot for cheese curds.
Corgis for Biden
Did we just drive by the best yard sign ever? #CorgiCrew pic.twitter.com/jyaZ5cbFKD— Dudley the Corgi #CorgiCrew (@DudleyCorgi) October 24, 2020
Apparently, spectators may find themselves in the "dog house" if they don't vote "blue," according to this homeowner and (very likely) corgi parent.
OMG Please Make It Stop
2020 fatigue is real. And this sign, currently for sale on Etsy, undoubtedly captures the sentiments of a good chunk of Americans.
Lawn Sign
Seen in #Needham pic.twitter.com/7nnbKflj18— 𝐉𝐢𝐦 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@JimNewsMorrison) September 3, 2020
When you want a lawn sign so you can fit in with the neighbors, but you really don't care to take sides.
Life is a gift
This sign was on my neighbors lawn this morning. Hope your day will be great too... pic.twitter.com/2TJwTy0XxY— D Van Hoesen (@dvanhoesen01) October 25, 2020
Life will go on after Election Day, and when it does, here's a reminder to appreciate it a little bit more with this uplifting sentiment.