LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 votes still need to be counted in Crawford County.
Election officials will hand count 147 ballots Monday at 9 a.m.
This comes after several precincts ran out of ballots on Election Day.
Extra ballots were brought to different polling locations and everyone who wanted to vote, was able to.
However, those ballots weren't counted properly on Election night.
The Crawford County Clerk's Office says at a quick glance, the 147 votes will not change the outcome of any elections.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.